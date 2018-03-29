Hungary Becomes First European Country To Ban Rothschild Banks

Hungary have become the first European country to officially ban all Rothschild banks from operating in the country.
In 2013, Hungary began the process of kicking out the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and agreed to repay the IMF bailout in full in order to rid the country of the New World Order banking cartel.
Neonnettle.com reports:
A kindly worded letter from Gyorgy Matolcsy, the head of Hungary’s CentralBank , asked Managing Director, Christine Lagarde of the International Misery Fund, as some have fondly nicknamed it, to close the office as it was not necessary to maintain it any longer.
The Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, seemed keen to ease off austerity measures and prove that the country could go it alone. It in fact issued its first bond in 2011, borrowing off the global markets.
Hungary borrowed €20 billion loan to avoid becoming insolvent during the economic crisis in 2008. But the debtee debtor relationship has not been smooth sailing.
Many criticised the Prime Minister as making an ill-advised decision in order to win an election, which was due in 2014. He also wanted to refrain from having too many foreign eyes on their economic policies, as many reforms were criticised as being undemocratic.
Paying the loan back early has meant Hungary have saved €11.7 million worth of interest expenses, but Gordan Bajnai, leader of the electoral alliance E14-PM, claimed that they had actually lost €44.86 million by March 2014 because of the early repayment as all they did was replace the loan from the International Mafia Federation (another nickname, we’re still talking about the IMF here) with a more expensive one, labelling the stunt as Propaganda .
And what made further nonsense; another loan at high interest rates was signed to finance a nuclear upgrade, which will mean not only higher repayments but also high electricity costs. But they do have economic sovereignty now.
Many have claimed that the IMF AKA ‘Imposing Misery and Famine’, are owned by the Rothschild group, the biggest banking group in the world, having their fingers in almost every central bank in the world. This means that not only do they make money off usurious interest rates at the misfortune of crumbling economies, they also literally own Governments and people of power – I mean they have considerable influence.
Escaping the banking clutches is therefore, iconic. Iceland joined Hungary in 2014 when it paid back its $400 million loan ahead of schedule after the collapse of the banking sector in 2008 and Russia, of course bowing down to no Western puppeteer, freed itself in 2005.
The return of these three countries to financial independence has been said to be the first time a European country has stood up to the international fund, since Germany did so in the 1930s. Greece is anxiously trying to make payments but missing them as we all stand on the sidelines routing for them to stick two fingers up to the ‘International M***** F******’.
Complete List Of Rothschild Owned And Controlled Banks
Germany did not stand up to the IMF in the 30’s. Do some research you dunce. The IMF was born as a direct result of the war (WW2). Germany stood up to Bankers (not IMF they didn’t exist) and nations who were pilfering her after ww1.
Source?
Source? Heard of historybooks?
Wow really, your want someone to give you a source on history? How bout you pick up a book? “All the presidents bankers” By: Nomi Prins should more than efficiently cover the topic for you.
History is written by the victor. Remember that.
Hitler dismantled the Rothschild central bank of germany and started to print debt free money from a government owned central bank. One of the Nazis keystone policies was to free Germany from the grip of the international bankers and they succeeded.
That’s 100% correct. For the first time That I actually agree with someone one this website.
I was just going to post the same thing. The IMF was really created to put third world countries in to debt to steal their resources. Hitler was fighting tge central banks system as youve stated tbough. He even held a Rothschild hostage for money.
One must consider how clean can the cut with Rothschild interests be? Is this a move towards economic home rule or just a paper shuffle?D
Central banks pull money out of thin air. Its called “fiat” money because its not backed by anything tangeble. Its why the US is invading countries. The develpment of the petro dollar forces other countries to use US currency, and US goods.
The new world order should have been up and running by now. What’s holding them back?
well , it is, are you blind?
What makes you think it isn’t?
Why would you think they’re not hard at work yet? Look at the AU (African Union) who wants one African currency: The Afro. We have the Euro already, and there is where things are really brewing, in the EU. Rumours of The Amero, one currency for North- and South America in the future. If they succeed there, they already control far more than 66% of the world’s currencies and supply thereof.
“Permit me to issue and control the money of a nation, and I care not who makes its laws!” –Mayer Amschel Rothschild
Rothschild banks include the CENTRAL banks. So Hungary is still in thrall to the international banksters. Just like Russia, btw.
NWO was established at the end of WWI — everything after that event is an upgrade on that first model.
You must be young, or naive. Every rulling empire has forced the use of their currency. Forcing people to use the dollar to buy oil is called the petro dollar.
Is not the first european contry to stood up the IMF. Do your research. Romania also tried to pay in advance the loans to the imf, but it was denied. Ro managed to pay his loan in 1988 and Ceasusescu was trying to create anothe international bank, with low interest and without interfering into the contry politics. Therfore the 1989 “revolution” and Ceausescu’s killing
Trying and doing are 2 completely different things.
He was a brilliant dictator
Yeah, the American media will never touch this, for obvious self-serving reasons.
I also like how so many people google for 10 mins then come in here and try to refute what they read just for the sake of argument. Intelligent does not a google search make….
kC…to misquote Dr Who “My mind is open and that is why I know nothing.”
The bank who really controls it all is the “BIS Bank” wich has it HQ in Basel, Switzerland. It has the control over virtually all central banks. It enjoys full legal/criminal immunity as an institution, the representatives are given the same benefits, both in function as in private life.
https://www.bis.org/index.htm
The legal status and other statues:
https://www.bis.org/about/legal.htm?m=1%7C6%7C607
Hungary HAS… not HAVE!
IMF IS… not ARE!
Can someone help me with some research?
What’s the best evidence we have that the Rothschilds own or control the IMF and/or most of the worlds central banks?
What’s the evidence we have for anything Rotshchild?
So, this is what happens every time I ask this question. Nothing. When people are doubting, they are told to “do the research” as they have done and it would become apparent that it was so.
Hello Researcher:
I don’t know of any proof of current Rothschild ownership of central banks or the IMF. But the Federal Reserve history is linked to the Rothschilds. The Federal Reserve is a central bank.
Elisha Ely Garrison in her book “Roosevelt, Wilson and the Federal Reserve Law” wrote
“Paul Warburg is the man who got the Federal Reserve Act together after the Aldrich Plan aroused such nationwide resentment and opposition. The mastermind of both plans was Baron Alfred Rothschild of London.”
The below book also has some Rothschild banking history. It links the Rothschilds to the creation of the Federal Reserve. See Chapter 11 The Rothschild Formula
The Creature from Jekyll Island: A Second Look at the Federal Reserve Paperback – September 11, 2010
by G. Edward Griffin
See p 5
“Paul M. Warburg, a partner in Kuhn, Loeb & Company, a representative of the Rothschild banking dynasty in England and France,”
p 17
With the exception of Aldrich, all of those present were bankers, but only one was an expert on the European model of a central bank. Because of this knowledge, Paul Warburg became the dominant and guiding mind throughout all of the discussions. Even a casual perusal of the literature on the creation of the Federal Reserve System is sufficient to find that he was, indeed, the cartel’s mastermind.
See also
How the Rothschild Family Created Their Wealth
By Warren Cassell. November 19, 2015 — 10:07 AM EST
http://www.investopedia.com/articles/investing/111915/how-rothschild-family-created-their-wealth.asp#ixzz4D2sgBxzi
I hope this helps.
The whole world is in debt, about $61,000,000,000,000. That is more money than there is cash in the world.How did it get this mad.The IMF seem to control everything, who owns or controls it. The Rothschild banks have controlled the UK Bank of England in the past. How many other national banks do they control.
I read couple articles in past. They lend money from central bank as agreement. 20% gold cost for 70% printed paper moneys. It’s how central banks created more profits because countries pay back more than they lend. It’s a reason many countries are running low on gold bars. It is what I remember. I will try find the article again someday.